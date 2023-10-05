Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

Since the Max parent company, Warner Media was acquired by Discovery in April 2022 to create Warner Bros. Discovery, some notable changes have occurred. Although mergers might lead to confusing rebranding, like removing HBO from the channel's name, this has allowed for an expanded library.

How To Add ‘Bleacher Report’ to Your Max Subscription First, if you don’t have one already, you must have a Max streaming subscription. Depending on your desired options, you have three options, from $9.99 to $19.99 per month. Next, you’ll need to purchase the B/R add-on for $9.

It will feature over 60 live NHL regular season games, with the opening on Oct. 11 featuring Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche. It will also air the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 and the highly anticipated 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with additional coverage of one of the Conference Finals. headtopics.com

NCAA Men's Basketball College basketball fans aren’t left out here either; B/R will offer the annual exciting March Madness with the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.

24 Hours of Le Mans The 24 Hours of Le Mans, scheduled for June 15-16, 2024, in the iconic Le Mans, France, stands as a pinnacle of endurance racing. Running every year since 1923, this esteemed event pushes its teams to the limit, demanding speed, durability, and strategy. headtopics.com

