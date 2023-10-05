Our favorite time-traveling trickster god is back! Loki Season 2 kicks off with new problems, new characters, and a looming threat (no pun intended) that could tear the entire TVA apart. After two years, Season 2 picks up right where the last season left off.

'Loki' Season 2 Episode 1 Spends Time Setting the Stage for the Future (and the Past) At the end of Season 1, it was unclear just where Loki ended up. Was he in an alternate timeline? Or another universe? Neither Mobius nor B-15 seem to recognize him.

'Loki' Season 2 Gives Us New Characters and New Faces With Ravonna missing, Loki debuts two new characters who are in charge at the TVA. Liz Carr plays Judge Gamble and Kate Dickie plays General Dox. headtopics.com

Finally, Loki introduces its most chipper new character: Ouroboros, aka O.B. Played by Ke Huy Quan, fresh off his Oscar win post-Everything Everywhere All at Once, O.B. is easily one of the most entertaining new characters. He has amazing banter and comedic timing with Wilson and Hiddleston, bringing his own quirky brand of humor to the cast of characters. While O.B.

While Loki jumps back and forward through time, Mobius and B-15 are still reeling from the revelation that they are all variants. B-15 is firmly against pruning the branching timelines now that she knows that she could be from one of them and wants to tell the employees the truth, about the fact that they have full lives out there somewhere in the multiverse. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Loki Season 2 Breaks 2 MCU Trends That Have Defined The Last 10 YearsLoki season 2 brings something new to the MCU.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.