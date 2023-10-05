Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

Our favorite time-traveling trickster god is back! Loki Season 2 kicks off with new problems, new characters, and a looming threat (no pun intended) that could tear the entire TVA apart. After two years, Season 2 picks up right where the last season left off.
'Loki' Season 2 Episode 1 Spends Time Setting the Stage for the Future (and the Past) At the end of Season 1, it was unclear just where Loki ended up. Was he in an alternate timeline? Or another universe? Neither Mobius nor B-15 seem to recognize him.
'Loki' Season 2 Gives Us New Characters and New Faces With Ravonna missing, Loki debuts two new characters who are in charge at the TVA. Liz Carr plays Judge Gamble and Kate Dickie plays General Dox. headtopics.com
Finally, Loki introduces its most chipper new character: Ouroboros, aka O.B. Played by Ke Huy Quan, fresh off his Oscar win post-Everything Everywhere All at Once, O.B. is easily one of the most entertaining new characters. He has amazing banter and comedic timing with Wilson and Hiddleston, bringing his own quirky brand of humor to the cast of characters. While O.B.
While Loki jumps back and forward through time, Mobius and B-15 are still reeling from the revelation that they are all variants. B-15 is firmly against pruning the branching timelines now that she knows that she could be from one of them and wants to tell the employees the truth, about the fact that they have full lives out there somewhere in the multiverse. headtopics.com