Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building

The Big Picture Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building never fails to deliver a shock as Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) find themselves wrapped up in murder mysteries in the legendary Arconia. But, what really wraps the audience into the series is its exploration into the victims whose murders the trio is investigating at any given time.

Who Died in the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Finale? After the trio solves the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), has Donna (Linda Emond) and Cliff (Wesley Taylor) arrested, and returns home to the Arconia to celebrate their opening night and a glowing review of their show, Season 3 ends with a fan-favorite character meeting a grizzly fate in the final moments. headtopics.com

Sazz Brings Us Back to the Arconia Not caring for Ben made it pretty difficult to become invested in his murder, which already was hard to care about due to his murder having little to nothing to do with the Arconia.

Read more:

Collider »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The twisty finale of Ahsoka sets up several big developments for the Mandoverse, Thrawn, and the rest of Dave Filoni's Star Wars characters.