Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture With Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman now streaming on Hulu, horror fiends — either watching for the first time or re-watching after the theatrical release — may have noticed that the film is not too faithful to the beloved Stephen King short story it is based on.

What makes The Boogeyman so terrifying is how Lester’s story turns mundane things into signs there’s a dark force preying on fragile humans. For example, we've all entered a room and found a closet door open, wondering if we had forgotten to close it earlier.

RELATED: 'The Boogeyman' Director Rob Savage on the Worst Thing You Can Do When Crafting a Jump Scare In King’s short story, Lester feels guilty because he knows that ignoring his children’s fears eventually led them to become victims of the Boogeyman. While telling his story to Dr. Harper, Lester is constantly making disturbing remarks about how he insisted on leaving his children crying alone in their bedroom, as he feared they would grow soft if he ever tried to comfort them. headtopics.com

'The Boogeyman' Loses the Impact of King's Short Story While it’s easy to understand why the movie is a sequel to King’s story instead of a direct adaptation, some things get lost in translation. Above everything else, the film is not nearly as scary as the short story. King’s original story is frightening because the Boogeyman is only suggested instead of being present the whole time.

