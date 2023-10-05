Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Sam Wineman, a producer and director aboard Shudder's Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror, has filed a lawsuit against the streaming service, AMC Networks, and executive producer and director Bryan Fuller for sexual harassment as well as a hostile work environment and retaliation.

“Defendant Bryan Fuller cultivated and maintained a hostile work environment as a result of harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation from the years 2020 to 2022,” the filing from Wineman reads. “Mr. Fuller sexually assaulted [plaintiff] several times throughout the Steakhaus Production of Queer for Fear for AMC defendants and their streaming service Shudder.

Shudder and AMC, for their part, have yet to comment on the situation. Fuller's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, however, wasted no time going on the attack on Thursday, claiming not only that Wineman made the whole story up but adding that the producer "will be sued for defamation based on what are 100 percent probably false statements. headtopics.com

“There is documented evidence which completely disproves the allegations against Bryan Fuller. Wineman created this fictitious story long after his gross incompetence necessitated his removal in an effort to extort AMC, Shudder, Steakhaus and Bryan Fuller. He never raised any allegation of wrongdoing prior to his removal because he knew that this was absolute garbage.

