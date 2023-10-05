Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Disney's linear networks are about to get the classic legend set in a galaxy far, far away, with Variety reporting that the Star Wars Saga films are coming to ABC, FX and Freeform.

The new deal includes all the films, from The Phantom Menace up until The Rise of Skywalker, as well as the standalones. That means that Rogue One and Solo are also included as part of the deal, in a new home for the Star Wars Saga besides its streaming residence on Disney+. The animated adventure, The Clone Wars, is also included in the contract.

In the Original Trilogy, Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker, a young farmer who turned out to be the most special person in the galaxy due to his potential for becoming a Jedi. With the help of his reliable friends, he was able to take down the Galactic Empire after decades of the organization terrorizing an entire galaxy thanks to his father, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). headtopics.com

What's Next for 'Star Wars'? After the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the studio launched a theatrical release set in the galaxy far, far away. But their current television slate, including series such as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, is already building towards the future of the franchise.

