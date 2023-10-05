Quick Links Throughout the history of cinema, genres have had ups and downs in their popularity, with perhaps none having as extreme a sense of fluctuation than the Western. The Western genre has produced some of the most famous movies of all time, however, as the 21st century began, a yearning for its style faded from the public consciousness.

Although there is no official announcement as to why the show has ended, many believe that Costner's departure was at least the catalyst, with his exit soon followed by the announcement of his next project. Since first commissioning the film way back in 1988, Horizon has been Costner's passion project that, despite his best efforts, never managed to make it off the ground.

Where Can You Watch 'Horizon: An American Saga'? As a product distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, Horizon: An American Saga will be releasing exclusively in theaters. headtopics.com

Is There a Trailer for 'Horizon: An American Saga'? While we still don't have a full trailer for Horizon: An American Saga, Warner Bros. Discovery did release a small teaser on October 5. The clip shows off the incredibly stacked cast as well as the release dates.

Who Is Starring in 'Horizon: An American Saga'? For a project with such large franchising plans, it is understandable that an ensemble of extremely talented actors would need to be assembled. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The twisty finale of Ahsoka sets up several big developments for the Mandoverse, Thrawn, and the rest of Dave Filoni's Star Wars characters.