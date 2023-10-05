Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture To make a sequel to the original The Exorcist, William Friedkin’s spectacular possession story that will forever remain the pinnacle of horror, is a tall order. Not only does it cast a long shadow over the genre writ large, but any film trying to carry on its story will have to do a lot of heavy lifting in order to justify its own existence.

'The Exorcist: Believer' Throws in a Clumsy Twist The main thrust of The Exorcist: Believer is about the complicated relationship between widower Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) who has become possessed. There is a whole other kid and family, though they are mostly a distraction that we’ll get to later.

Following this, when it seems like everything may truly be lost, the other parents try to save their child by sacrificing Angela. As it turns out, this only results in their daughter being killed instead. headtopics.com

However, considering this film itself could barely justify its own existence, there isn’t really anything concrete in this ending to get excited about with what could happen next. There is nothing to break down or analyze as it is all rather straightforward, leaving little sense about why we should care about anything to follow in the future.

