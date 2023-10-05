Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Director Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic, Napoleon, is marching to the big screen next month. As audiences eagerly await the Joaquin Phoenix-starring movie, the film’s official Twitter account has revealed a set of new photos marking the anniversary of a critical event in the historical figure’s early career.

On October 5, 1795, the real-life Napoleon brutally shut down the Royalist Insurrection during an unstable period in France’s history, and it looks like that event will play a significant role in the upcoming film. The image features Napoleon and his troops facing the crowd of insurrectionists, gearing up for a violent confrontation.

In addition to the brand-new look at the movie, the post also revealed that the film will be screened in premium large formats, such as Screen X, 70mm, and IMAX when it debuts on the big screen this Thanksgiving. The film was initially slated to be released as an Apple TV+ exclusive before shifting to a theatrical release alongside Killers of the Flower Moon. headtopics.com

'Napoleon' is the Latest Epic Film from Director Ridley Scott Starring Phoenix, Napoleon centers on the titular historical figure and his rise to power in contrast to his relationship with Empress Joséphine, who will be played by Vanessa Kirby. The life of Napoleon is rich, so it will be interesting to see how much of his life will be able to fit within the film’s runtime.

