Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture A24 has cemented itself as perhaps the premiere independent studio in modern Hollywood, and it will soon be tackling a new project. The studio is reportedly set to helm a biopic television series based on the life of socialite Paris Hilton. While details remain slim, the show will reportedly be based on Hilton's book Paris: The Memoir, which she published earlier this year.

According to Deadline, the show will reportedly be a large undertaking for A24, which won the rights to option Hilton's memoir in a six-figure deal. While no writers are attached yet, the series is said to closely follow the source material. Hilton's memoir, published this past March, focused on her life as heiress to the Hilton Hotels empire.

No actors are attached to the project yet, but the subjetc of the show will have a major role to play behind the camera. Hilton will executive produce the series for her 11:11 Media banner. Also boarding the project is superstar duo Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning, who will Executive Produce for their Lewellen Pictures banner alongside Brittany Kahan Ward. headtopics.com

The Hilton Project is a New Endeavor for A24 While A24 has properties across film and television, the studio seems to be embarking on a new type of project with Hilton's memoir. The New York City-based production house is known for developing indie films into blockbuster successes.

