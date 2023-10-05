Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture One of next year's biggest blockbusters is looking to premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, with Variety reporting that Furiosa could potentially hold its first screening at the French celebration.

Taylor-Joy won't be the only major star attached to the project, with Chris Hemsworth also being a part of the movie's cast. The Thor actor will play Immortan Joe, the powerful character seen in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road portrayed by Hugh Keays-Byrne.

Geroge Miller, who has been the filmmaker in charge of Max's journey since the character appeared on the big screen in 1979, came back once more to sit behind the camera for Furiosa. The director had been working on another story set in that universe for a long time, but several delays prevented him from working on the project until now. headtopics.com

It Lives, It Dies, It Lives Again The supporting cast of Furiosa will be rounded out by Tom Burke in the role of Dementus and Nathan Jones portraying Rictus Erectus. While the Cannes Film Festival focuses on the debut of new independent projects, it can also be a prestigious space for blockbusters to premiere when studios are feeling confident about them.

