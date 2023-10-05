Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture It's hard to follow the likes of Count Dracula, Carmilla, and Death himself, but Castlevania: Nocturne didn't come to play. Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente), Nocturne's self-appointed Vampire Messiah, is a villain of ancient power, apocalyptic goals, and the means to achieve them — the latter a feat not even Dracula (Graham McTavish) managed.
Who Was the Real Erzsebet Báthory? Erzsebet Báthory has long been a subject of intrigue and controversy within true crime and supernatural circles. Báthory was a Hungarian countess by marriage and an accused serial killer of over 600 women and girls.
Once Báthory's rumored crimes moved from women of lesser means to those of noble birth, Hungary's King Matthias II sanctioned Count György Thurzó, the country's lord palatine (an official who typically serves in a judicial capacity), with investigating Báthory.
Men have always discredited women while said women could do little, if anything, to cheat the inherently patriarchal system. Simultaneously, women aren't monoliths. Báthory may have been a genuine sadist whose considerable privilege allowed her to temporarily remain above punishment. According to Biography.
What Is Erzsebet Báthory's Legacy? Given Erzsebet Báthory's status as a countess and her familial ties to the then-Transylvania region, it's possible she helped inspire Stoker's original Dracula mythos. However, Stoker never cited Báthory in his notes, so the credit is largely apocryphal.