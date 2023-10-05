Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

Quick Links The Deliverance is an upcoming horror movie directed by Lee Daniels from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Elijah Bynum (Magazine Dreams) and David Coggeshall (Orphan: First Kill). Daniels made his directorial debut in 2005 with Shadowboxer, quickly followed by his Academy Award-winning film Precious.

Now, Lee Daniels has been busy working on his latest movie, delving into the realm of horror. This article will tell you everything you need to know about The Deliverance.When and Where Can You Watch ‘The Deliverance’? Netflix hasn’t revealed an official release date yet, but the movie will be released exclusively on the streaming platform.

Not yet, but there should be one coming soon, as the film is currently in post-production and Netflix will likely be releasing trailers for upcoming additions to its streaming platform in the coming months.

After moving into a new home, Latoya Ammons, her mother, and her three children immediately begin to experience questionably supernatural occurrences, including black flies swarming the house, sounds of footsteps on the stairs while everybody is asleep, and shadowy figures lurking around the home.

Andra Day, who previously worked with Lee Daniels as the titular character in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, will take the lead role again in The Deliverance. The singer and actress will be playing Ebony, the mother of the children who purportedly became possessed during the haunting events in their home.

