The Big Picture Paramount+ is going around the globe to explore the evolution of Latin music with the trailer for their new docuseries De La Calle. The series is co-created and hosted by award-winning journalist Nick Barili who will go from the U.S. to Panama, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, and beyond to connect the Latino Urbana of different countries and cultures.

The trailer emphasizes the impact on worldwide culture left in the wake of the Urbana music revolution. Genres from Rap to Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia, and more were molded as more countries and unique artists took up instruments and microphones in the interest of adding their voices to the mix.

Along his journey, Barili will speak with no small number of artists who changed the game when it came to Latin music. Throughout the trailer, he links up with singer Jessie Reyez and rapper Fat Joe who both speak to the soul and deep roots beneath their melodies. De La Calle's deep list of guests also includes N.O.R.E. headtopics.com

Barili Felt a Personal Connection to 'De La Calle' De La Calle is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in collaboration with Zero Point Zero Production and Barili's Hard Knock TV. Earlier this year, the team was able to take it to the 2023 Tribeca Festival where it premiered amidst a strong lineup including other docuseries like The Golden Boy and Exposing Parchman.

