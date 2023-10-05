Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Viewers of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building may have been dismayed to see Jane Lynch's Sazz Pataki seemingly killed off in the season finale - but Jane Lynch wasn't. In a new interview, showrunner John Hoffman reveals that Lynch was excited by the shocking plot development.

Although they found that the idea would lead to interesting places, they were concerned about presenting the idea to Lynch. As Hoffman explains, "We had to [talk to her] pretty early, too, and that was very sweet. She was like, 'I love it.' I was like, 'Wow. I wasn’t expecting love, but that’s great.

Who is Sazz Pataki? Sazz Pataki is a Hollywood stuntperson who acted as a stunt-double (for both action scenes and sex scenes) to Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin) on his cop show Brazzos. During Brazzos' sixth season, Charles' girlfriend left him for Sazz, and they remained together for decades. headtopics.com

Only Murders in the Building centers around the upscale Arconia apartment building in New York, and the three mismatched friends who host a true-crime podcast about the murders that happen with surprising frequency there. A hit with audiences and critics, the show has been renewed for a fourth season which will return next year.

