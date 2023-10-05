Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Landmark Theatres for a groundbreaking live screening program, designed to showcase Hollywood's top awards contenders, while continuing to shine a light on the most important individuals in Tinseltown—the creative communities behind the movies.

During the live screenings of the competing films, Collider's Perri Nemiroff and Steven Weintraub will engage in interviews with the individuals involved in the making of these movies.

“Awards season is a marathon of discovery and exploration. The FYC series enables us to celebrate the year’s most unique stories and creatives, amplifying their reach through the dedicated fanbases of Landmark Theatres and Collider. We look forward to collaborating with our studio partners as we host this series at our renovated Sunset location this fall. headtopics.com

Steven Weintraub, Collider's Editor-in-Chief, shared his own enthusiasm for the team-up, saying, “I believe the best place to watch a movie is in the theater, so I couldn’t be more excited to partner up with Landmark Theaters to celebrate the year’s best films with our FYC screening series.

Who Is the Team Behind The New Screening Series? Since 1974, Landmark Theatres, the nation's largest specialized theater chain, has created a history of exhibiting the best of independent, world cinema, well as high-quality mainstream films, in a state-of-the-art environment. headtopics.com

