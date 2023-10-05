Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Ahsoka concludes its eight-episode run with a nigh-unavoidable outcome: Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) return to the known galaxy and a New Republic that's thoroughly unprepared for whatever nefarious plans he has up his white-uniformed sleeve.

What Is 'Ahsoka's Blade of Talzin? As "The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord" begins, the Great Mothers reward Morgan Elsbeth's loyalty to her people with enhanced powers exclusive to those people, the Nightsisters of Dathomir.

The blade of Talzin first appeared in Season 6 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and was wielded by the Nightsister Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson), hence its name. Introduced in a previous season, Talzin was the Nightsisters' leader and a respected, powerful one at that. Dathomir's witches once existed in scattered clans; Talzin united all Nightsisters into a single coven. headtopics.com

Although the Jedi and the Nightsisters share a thorny history and Mother Talzin considered the Order an enemy, she reserved her deepest hatred for Darth Sidious/Chancellor Palpatine (Ian Abercrombie). Palpatine had promised Talzin would rule alongside him once he ascended to power.

Jedi Master Mace Windu (Terrence C. Carson) and Jar Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) interrupted Talzin's plot before she could finish. During a duel with Windu, Talzin conjured the blade of Talzin out of spirit ichor. By its nature, her blade was different from even the most unique lightsaber. headtopics.com

Given Mother Talzin's magickal prowess and her history as the Dathomiri witches' most formidable leader, it makes sense she'd be a legendary figure even to the Great Mothers of Peridea. It's also no surprise Morgan Elsbeth remembers and reveres her people's matriarch.

