Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture A new virtual reality is about to be brought to life, Anonymous Content is currently developing a live-action project based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, according to Variety. Since work has only begun on the upcoming story, it's currently unknown if the final product will turn out to be a film or a television series.

In the game, the player character V had a very special companion guiding them through the uncertain world of Night City, with Keanu Reeves portraying Johnny Silverhand.

The project is still in early development, and it's currently unknown if the upcoming story will adapt the plot of the video game, or if it will be an original idea set in the same world. headtopics.com

Anonymous Content Is The Studio Behind 'The Revenant,' 'The Witcher,' and More Before Anonymous Content opted to bring Night City to a live-action format, the studio worked on titles that received plenty of attention over the past decade.

