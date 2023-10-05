The Big Picture Sometimes when love feels right, it just feels right. There's no need to test whether those feelings are true or not — unless you're Anna in Apple TV+'s Fingernails. The sci-fi feature centers on Anna, who wants to put her love to the test. The upcoming film is set to release Friday, October 27 with a limited theatrical run in LA and New York.

Fingernails follows Anna (Jessie Buckley), a woman who has found true love with a man named Ryan (Jeremy Allen White). How do they know it's true? Well, science said so, thanks to a recent technological advancement — and a controversial one at that. Despite what the new tech decides, Anna isn't entirely certain that she's really in love.

The new clip features Anna and Amir as they prepare to oversee a task with a group at the institute. The scene begins relatively lighthearted as Amir jokingly tells someone that the test is inspired by Jaws. But it's not really. As the person returns to her partner, Anna points out the pair, telling Amir that the bond between the couple seems real. headtopics.com

"This is one of the first tests that we see in the movie. These activities are activities that all couples have to do in order to connect a little bit more, and to be able then to succeed in this test.

The Cast Is the Highlight of 'Fingernails' Alongside the mentioned cast, Fingernails stars Luke Wilson, Annie Murphy, Katy Breier, Varun Saranga, Nina Kiri, Amanda Arcuri, Tanchay Redvers, Tameka Griffiths, and Ashleigh Rains. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Collider Dailies: What Is Collider’s New Podcast & YouTube Show?On the very first episode of Collider Dailies, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub break down what you can expect from the show!

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.