The Big Picture Odeya Rush (Lady Bird) is on the search for vengeance while out at sea in a clip for Dangerous Waters. The exclusive-to-Collider look sees the up-and-coming star make her way around the dark, winding passageways of the boat until she finally stumbles upon the room she’s been looking for.

In Dangerous Waters, Rush stars as Rose, a 19-year-old who’s used to going it alone with only her mother, Alma (Saffron Burrows) by her side in a tiny and unfulfilling town in Florida. Finding love in the most unlikely of places, Alma begins to date Derek (Eric Dane), a local businessman who takes his new beau and her daughter on an exciting sailing adventure.

Directed by John Barr, Dangerous Waters serves as the filmmaker’s sophomore project following his work on 2020’s Blood and Money. Barr penned the title’s original story with Mark Jackson drawing up the screenplay. The project is the latest from indie production company, Brainstorm Media, who have recently released other movies including Barber, She Is Love, Shadow Island, and Dark Windows. headtopics.com

The Legacy of Ray Liotta One of the most recognizable faces in the game, Liotta’s career spanned multiple decades with the actor starring in a range of celebrated films including Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, John Q., Marriage Story, and The Place Beyond the Pines as well as TV productions such as Shades of Blue and Black Bird.

Read more:

Collider »

Collider Dailies: What Is Collider’s New Podcast & YouTube Show?On the very first episode of Collider Dailies, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub break down what you can expect from the show!

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.