Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture For audiences that get caught up in the creative genius of television, it is usually a difficult moment when a beloved show gets axed. For fans of Warrior Nun, that was the heart-wrenching reality when Netflix decided to cancel the fantasy series after two seasons in December 2022.
As Barry had promised, further details began to emanate with executive producer, Dean English confirming a feature film trilogy return. However, in a move that would come as a surprise to many, the series' showrunner Barry has revealed he would not involved in the resurrected trilogy.
Based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun made some changes from the comics which some might argue were for the best. However, given Barry's absence moving forward, it remains to be seen if the trilogy will follow the showrunner's creative vision for season 3. Barry is not the only member of the creative team for the series who is confirmed to not return.
What Will the Trilogy Look Like? When we last saw the Halo Bearer and the sisters of the OCS, Ava (Alba Baptista) in a bid to heal Reya's dimension had to go through the Ark.