Looking for a good scare? Max has you covered with an extensive collection of horror and thriller movies, promising you all the terrors you crave all year round (though especially during the Halloween season). Whether you prefer classic films or the latest releases, there's something for everyone on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service.

Don't let the stop animation fool you: Coraline is a horror movie. Based on the wonderful novel of the same name by famed novelist Neil Gaiman, The movie follows the story of an eleven-year-old girl (Dakota Fanning) as she moves with her family into a dreary new home in a dreary new neighborhood.

In this very gory flick, single mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is possessed by an evil demon, summoned accidentally by her children after they find a mysterious book in the basement of their condemned apartment building. Her sister, Beth (Lily Sullivan), joins Ellie's three children in an attempt to figure out how to get the monster out of their mother. headtopics.com

A deep cut for horror film fanatics, The Descent does a great job of putting the horror in an impossible-to-see setting that only makes the jump scares pack more of a punch. Centering around six women who go on an annual expedition down into the depths of a cave, they soon realize that they are not alone.

Read more:

Collider »

Collider Dailies: What Is Collider’s New Podcast & YouTube Show?On the very first episode of Collider Dailies, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub break down what you can expect from the show!

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.