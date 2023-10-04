Read update Of all the different types of horror movies out there, those that focus on demonic possession have proven continually popular over the years. Regardless of whether one believes in the supernatural, the idea of a demonic entity or some kind of spirit entering one's body is a frightening one.

25 'The Last Exorcism' (2010) It may be called The Last Exorcism, but this 2010 horror film is far from the last exorcism-related movie, because the formula such films follow is just too reliable. It can't even be called the last of the movies called The Last Exorcism either, seeing as in 2013, it got a sequel with the somewhat amusing title of The Last Exorcism Part II.

Things take a turn towards the supernatural, but the idea that others might have been possessed by the spirit of a killer isn't played for horror as much as you'd expect. Still, this at least gives Fallen a chance to stand out from the crowd, and it's also worth checking out for the strength of its cast, which includes Denzel Washington, John Goodman, and James Gandolfini. headtopics.com

It's set in high school, and follows two friends who find themselves at odds after one of them begins behaving quite strangely, showing signs that she's possibly been possessed. It mixes comedy and horror, ultimately prioritizing the former, but still provides a good deal of effective horror scenes and a final act that has some surprising emotional depth to it.

Read more:

Collider »

Collider Dailies: What Is Collider’s New Podcast & YouTube Show?On the very first episode of Collider Dailies, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub break down what you can expect from the show!

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.