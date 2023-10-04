The Big Picture Sam Raimi's early 2000s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero and Kirsten Dunst as iconic love interest Mary Jane will be remembered as a heroic contribution to the burgeoning genre. Mark Edlitz's newest book Movies Go Fourth reveals many tales and what-could-have-beens about fourth films in franchises.

It's no secret that Raimi doesn't have much love for Spider-Man 3, even citing it as "awful." He had never intended to have Venom appear in the film, allegedly preferring for the movie to feature only two villains, Sandman and the Vulture. But Venom had a large fan base, a substantial number of which were younger.

Sam Raimi Cast John Malkovich As Vulture in ‘Spider-Man 4’ For Movies Go Fourth, Edlitz interviewed renowned storyboard artist Jeffrey Henderson, who worked intimately with Raimi in pre-production for Spider-Man 4 on the behind-the-scenes story of the unmade film. headtopics.com

The villain of the film was slated to be the Vulture, with Raimi approaching Ben Kingsley about the role. Ultimately, the character was cast with a name that would have been simply awesome as Vulture: John Malkovich.

Of course, there is no Raimi film without a cameo from Bruce Campbell, his long-time friend, and Spider-Man 4 had a couple of brilliant ideas in mind for the beloved actor. Arguably, the two scenes as described make the fact that the film didn't get made just that much more painful. headtopics.com

Read more:

Collider »

Collider Dailies: What Is Collider’s New Podcast & YouTube Show?On the very first episode of Collider Dailies, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub break down what you can expect from the show!

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.