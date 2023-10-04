Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

The Big Picture Sam Raimi's early 2000s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero and Kirsten Dunst as iconic love interest Mary Jane will be remembered as a heroic contribution to the burgeoning genre. Mark Edlitz's newest book Movies Go Fourth reveals many tales and what-could-have-beens about fourth films in franchises.
It's no secret that Raimi doesn't have much love for Spider-Man 3, even citing it as "awful." He had never intended to have Venom appear in the film, allegedly preferring for the movie to feature only two villains, Sandman and the Vulture. But Venom had a large fan base, a substantial number of which were younger.
Sam Raimi Cast John Malkovich As Vulture in ‘Spider-Man 4’ For Movies Go Fourth, Edlitz interviewed renowned storyboard artist Jeffrey Henderson, who worked intimately with Raimi in pre-production for Spider-Man 4 on the behind-the-scenes story of the unmade film. headtopics.com
The villain of the film was slated to be the Vulture, with Raimi approaching Ben Kingsley about the role. Ultimately, the character was cast with a name that would have been simply awesome as Vulture: John Malkovich.
Of course, there is no Raimi film without a cameo from Bruce Campbell, his long-time friend, and Spider-Man 4 had a couple of brilliant ideas in mind for the beloved actor. Arguably, the two scenes as described make the fact that the film didn't get made just that much more painful. headtopics.com