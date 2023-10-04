Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

With the recent passing of the great William Friedkin and the release of The Exorcist: Believer, 'tis the season once again to revel in what an unholy miracle The Exorcist is.

William Friedkin Had Trouble Creating the Devil's Voice In Friedkin's memoir The Friedkin Connection, he discusses struggling to come up with a suitable voice for the devil, considering that the original novel only describes it as "guttural...thick with menace and power.

Mercedes McCambridge Worked With Priests To Find Her “Inner Demon” Friedkin claims in his memoir that, when he officially offered McCambridge the role, her response was to ask him what he knew about her. He admitted he didn't know much, so she told him about her history as a rehabbed alcoholic, a smoker for 30 years, and knew multiple priests. headtopics.com

Here's where things get messy. In a 1974 interview with the New York Times, Mercedes McCambridge confirmed all the insane tactics used to get her voice just right, justifying it by saying she had to "imagine Lucifer. I had to imagine the incredible, bottomless agony...so I cried out from my remembered hell.

How Did William Friedkin and Warner Bros. Respond? Friedkin did acknowledge this accusation in his memoir. He tells a story of Mercedes coming up to him after the premiere, "crying, shouting, and pulling at my arm" over her name not being in the credits. headtopics.com

