The Big Picture Bosch is back, and he's unchained. And you can join him on the hunt for Maddie's abductor as part of a special theatrical premiere ahead of the second season of Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy. Fans around the country will be able to watch episodes 201 & 202 in select theaters.

The two-part special follows Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch, the former LAPD detective-turned-private investigator, who teams up to Mimi Rogers' Honey 'Money' Chandler, his former-nemesis-turned-employer and the best lawyer in Los Angeles, in a bid to track down his daughter, rookie LAPD officer Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) who was targeted by a serial rapist at the tail end of...

The upcoming reason also sees the return of some of our favorites from the original Bosch series as well as returning familiar faces from Legacy, including J. Edgar (Jamie Hector), Det. Robert “Crate” Moore (Gregory Scott Cummins), and Det. “Barrel” Johnson (Troy Evans), who join Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang), and Det. headtopics.com

The advanced screening event will take place at select theater locations at 7:00pm local time on October 18, 2023. Ticket reservation will require the pre-purchase of a $10 concession voucher at participating theaters starting October 4, 2023. Purchase of one concession voucher grants the customer one reserved seat at a screening of their choice.

Read more:

Collider »

Collider Dailies: What Is Collider’s New Podcast & YouTube Show?On the very first episode of Collider Dailies, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub break down what you can expect from the show!

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.SNL will premiere Season 49 later this month following the conclusion of the WGA strike with Pete Davidson as host.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Six Feet Under, which starred Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall, has set a release date for its arrival on a new streaming platform.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Somehow, Chucky isn't even the worst person to ever occupy the White House.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.The Ahsoka finale brought Ezra in a stormtrooper uniform, the force ghost of Anakin Skywalker, Caleb Dume's lightsaber, and more Easter eggs.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Ahsoka concluded its first season with a switcheroo. Let's take a look at some of our biggest questions that went unanswered in the finale.