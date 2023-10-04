Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.

There is no horror series out there quite like Chucky. Think about it: how many slasher stories have extended over multiple films and now three seasons of television? In a world in which expansions of iconic horror films can feel painfully soulless, Chucky is a rare gift that keeps on giving as it has only gotten better over time.

'Chucky' Season 3 Flips Its Horror Foundations on Their Head For those who have forgotten, the end of Season 2 culminated with a whole lot of death and disappearances. We pick up when the dust has settled with Chucky (Brad Dourif) in a bit of a new place. Specifically, he has set his sights on world domination by infiltrating the first family currently residing at the White House.

Can you imagine how much more the stakes in The Diplomat would hit home if there was the possibility for one of the various players to get stabbed by a ginger-haired Good Boys doll? Maybe Outer Banks, which is briefly referenced in one scene, would be more trashy fun if there was the possibility that the teen melodrama involved also having to figure out who is behind a growing number of deaths?... headtopics.com

Whether you want to call it camp, satire, or a spoof, everything is firing on all cylinders on an emotional level as well. Even with all the chaos around Chucky, we care about the central trio of characters. We’ve seen them grow up over these last few seasons, facing down a whole host of challenges along the way that aren’t likely to go away anytime soon, and we could spend many more with them.

