Someone San Diego Should Know: Laura Brooks

In 2001, Laura Brooks’ older sister, Jennifer, passed away at age 17. Laura, then 10, and her family were devastated.“She was an incredible giving person and would always be volunteering to help some community project. She was my best friend and role model.”Shortly before Halloween in 1999 Jennifer became ill and was rushed to the hospital. “My parents picked me up after school and broke the news that Jennifer had leukemia.

“She was an incredible giving person and would always be volunteering to help some community project. She was my best friend and role model.”Shortly before Halloween in 1999 Jennifer became ill and was rushed to the hospital. “My parents picked me up after school and broke the news that Jennifer had leukemia. It was hard for me to understand at 9 until I saw her in the hospital bed,” Laura said.The family waited nearly a year for word on a bone marrow transplant that Jennifer needed.

“She helped build houses with Habitat for Humanity and was one of the leaders raising money for a Poway skateboard park,” Laura said. An international organization in existence since 1974, Ronald McDonald House offers room, board and support activities for families with hospitalized critically ill or injured children.

Read more:

sdut »

October is ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month | San Diego News DailyMillions of Americans are back on their student loan repayment plans as of Oct. 1. And the 34th Annual Aids Walk & Run San Diego brought hundreds out to the streets. Plus, “Kids Free San Diego” gives families some free fun all October.

San Diego County water officials report San Diego should have enough water in 2024San Diego’s water managers kicked off the new water year by announcing they have secured enough water for the next year, but issues are bubbling on the Colorado River that could impact the local region.

The Story of Veteran Jim Greene on Honor Flight San Diego -SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend, a group of veterans were honored with a special trip to Washington D.C., thanks to Honor Flight San Diego. Veteran Jim Greene was on that flight, and joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to talk about his extraordinary career, and the Honor Flight experience. Categories: California News, Good Morning San Diego,...

Someone Comes to Town, Someone Leaves Town by Cory DoctorowSomeone Comes to Town, Someone Leaves Town by Cory Doctorow is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!

Someone Comes to Town, Someone Leaves Town“A play!” he said, slapping his thighs. “You should finish it. I’m a writer, too, you know.”

Chris Martin of Coldplay gifts House of Music in San Diego a Keyboard -SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mission of The House of Music San Diego is to teach and mentor underprivileged youth throughout San Diego by providing music lessons and instruments in an effort to develop their artistry and cultivate life skills. Chris Martin of Coldplay just gifted the House of Music a keyboard while he was in town for the San...

In 2001, Laura Brooks’ older sister, Jennifer, passed away at age 17. Laura, then 10, and her family were devastated.

But Laura’s grief 20 years ago helped fuel a determination that continues today in her career aimed at helping others.

Laura and Jennifer were raised in Poway in a loving family.“I idolized Jennifer,” Laura said. “She let me tag along with her, although I probably annoyed her due to the age difference. We attended community events together, such as movie night at the Poway swimming pool. We had late-night talks and she would read Goosebumps to me.

“She was an incredible giving person and would always be volunteering to help some community project. She was my best friend and role model.”Shortly before Halloween in 1999 Jennifer became ill and was rushed to the hospital. “My parents picked me up after school and broke the news that Jennifer had leukemia. It was hard for me to understand at 9 until I saw her in the hospital bed,” Laura said.The family waited nearly a year for word on a bone marrow transplant that Jennifer needed.

“That year was very difficult. There was nothing to do but wait and feel helpless. I cried a lot, read books to help me escape and, fortunately, had a strong family and good friends.”

Despite her serious illness, Jennifer continued volunteering.

“She helped build houses with Habitat for Humanity and was one of the leaders raising money for a Poway skateboard park,” Laura said.

“She never showed me she was scared. She kept it normal.”

In October, 2000, the family received word that a bone marrow donor was found, and they were to bring Jennifer to a Los Angeles hospital. A hospital social worker recommended that the family stay at a Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House.

An international organization in existence since 1974, Ronald McDonald House offers room, board and support activities for families with hospitalized critically ill or injured children.

“I was scared of what was going to happen to my sister,” Laura said. “Ronald McDonald House helped me through a very difficult time. I felt like I had a home away from home.”

The family was housed from mid-October to mid-January while Jennifer was recovering.

“They put us up in rooms for families with a bedroom and living area. I slept in the living room.”“The focus was on the family, something I desperately needed. There were holiday parties and special meals, visits from celebrities, a game room and movies. It helped after spending hours every day with Jennifer in the hospital room.”

However, on Jan. 13, 2001, Jennifer passed away from complications.

“It hit us really hard. The people at Ronald McDonald House continued to help us through it.”

“In my grief at age 10 I decided I wanted to be like Jennifer and help people,” Laura said. “As an adult, I decided to do that as a career with a goal of someday working at Ronald McDonald House.”

After graduating Poway High School in 2008, she obtained a college degree in community service.

She began her career working for a museum followed by eight years with Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Realizing a dream, Laura, now 34 and living in El Cajon, works at San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House.

Founded in 1980, the House’s main campus is adjacent to Rady’s Children’s Hospital. Annually it provides housing for about 1,100 families during their child’s hospitalization, day use for an additional 12,000 people and 120,000 meals, as well as education for siblings of hospitalized children.

She said she has seen many families like hers and understands what they are going through.

“It gives me joy to know the positive experience I had 20 years ago continues,” she said.

She feels that by helping people she is also carrying on Jennifer’s legacy and giving meaning to her short life.About this series

Jan Goldsmith is an Emeritus member of the U-T’s Community Advisory Board. He is an attorney and former law partner, judge, state legislator, San Diego city attorney and Poway mayor.

Someone San Diego Should Know is a column written by members of the U-T’s Community Advisory Board about local people who are interesting and noteworthy because of their experiences, achievements, creativity or credentials.