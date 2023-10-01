'Someone’s Being Tortured To Death': Saw X Caused Editor's Neighbors To Call Police

'Must have been a pretty realistic performance!' In an interview with NME, Greutert now shares the story about First Assistant Editor Steve Forn's encounter with the police as he was finishing up the sound design for Saw X's "eye vacuum trap.

" Because of the agonizing screams heard in the sequence, the neighbors thought someone was being tortured to death in Forn's offices, which prompted the police to show up and ask about what was happening. Check out what the director said about the encounter below:

There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’ And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.'” It must have been a pretty realistic performance! It’s a pretty funny story… Plus Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!

In an interview with NME, Greutert now shares the story about First Assistant Editor Steve Forn's encounter with the police as he was finishing up the sound design for Saw X's "eye vacuum trap." Because of the agonizing screams heard in the sequence, the neighbors thought someone was being tortured to death in Forn's offices, which prompted the police to show up and ask about what was happening. Check out what the director said about the encounter below:

There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’ And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.'” It must have been a pretty realistic performance! It’s a pretty funny story… Plus Steve is such a mild-mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening!

Kevin Greutert's Story Proves How Effective Saw X's Traps Are While the story ended positively, the fact that neighbors called the police on one of Saw X's editors proves how effective the film's traps are. The Saw franchise has always pushed the boundaries of gore and extreme violence by putting its characters in a series of elaborate, twisted traps. Still, it looks like the tenth installment is pushing it even further. The "eye vacuum trap" has been heavily promoted through its poster, and the story focuses specifically on the moments in which the character stuck in that trap was screaming heavily.

With neighbors thinking the screams they heard were realistic, it proves how horrific the scene in question proved to be. And as over-the-top as some of the traps in the Saw franchise have been, the filmmakers ground each installment in reality to ensure each audience member feels the shock of some of the traps. Saw X follows the same path and brings the franchise back to what made it so memorable, with realistically gruesome traps designed to make audiences squirm at every turn.

With Saw X opening the doors for future prequels focused on John Kramer, the possibilities for more elaborate traps involving the Jigsaw killer are endless. The latest installment saw Kramer exact a highly personal vendetta against some very dishonest individuals, and it looks like one of the scenes was so realistic through its sound design that the police showed up to verify nothing was happening. While the franchise's future remains unclear, the creative team behind the new sequel will have to find a way to keep the innovative traps feeling fresh and exciting.