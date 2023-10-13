Some want to grant temporary House speaker more power as Republican gridlock stalls Congress

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the temporary leader of the House of Representatives and the speaker pro tempore, leaves the Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.
McHenry has been tight-lipped about how he views his role as the speaker pro tempore, trying to push Republicans towards uniting behind a speaker.
"There is some thought that in the interest of national security — because we're in a dangerous time and we have to get a national security aid package to Israel — that we could somehow empower McHenry to have more authorities," said Rep. Michael McCaul, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee.
Some Republicans are pushing for McHenry to bring the Israel resolution to the House floor, arguing that it is within his scope of powers because the resolution has no force of law.One group of centrist GOP lawmakers, led by Ohio Republican Rep.
McHenry was named to the role of speaker pro tempore by McCarthy as part of a process established in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Never before used, the system was designed as a way to keep Congress functioning if leaders and lawmakers were killed or incapacitated.
While Joyce is pushing to empower McHenry for a period of up to 90 days during which a speaker pro tempore would be empowered to advance legislation, it is not clear whether Republicans could unite around even a temporary leader.
Democrats, meanwhile, have argued that McHenry’s role was created for the sole purpose of electing a new speaker, on guard against a new precedent in the House that they fear could someday be abused.