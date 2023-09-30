Some teachers are 'completely overwhelmed' by helicopter parents, suffering 'burnout': Essay

Teachers are experiencing “burnout' due to “teacher shortages,' “classroom overcrowding' and parent over-involvement in their children’s affairs, per an Atlantic essay. are experiencing"burnout" due to"teacher shortages,""classroom overcrowding" and parent over-involvement in their children’s affairs, according to a recent essay.
"Expectations about how much teachers communicate with parents are changing, burnout is getting worse, and I’m worried about what this might mean for the profession," essayist and Boston public school teacher Sarah Chavesciting a poll that"half" of teachers are thinking about"quitting sooner than intended," with"classroom overcrowding" becoming a growing problem.
"Though I’m glad the bar for asking questions is lower, I learned quickly not to post grades after I put my baby to bed, because when I did, within minutes, I’d receive emails from parents who wanted to discuss their kid’s grades—no matter how late it was," the essay continued.
