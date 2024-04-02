Some Tax Filers Can Still Qualify for Retirement Saver's Credit for 2023 Taxes

There's still time for some tax filers to qualify for a tax break known as the retirement saver's credit, or saver's credit, for 2023 taxes. Despite the incentive, only 5.7% of taxpayers claimed the saver's credit for tax year 2021, according to IRS estimates. The retirement savings contribution credit, or "saver's credit," can help low- to moderate-income filers offset part of the funds added to an IRA.

You can still make a 2023 contribution to an IRA before the April 15 filing deadline to "earn a special tax credit.

How to File a Tax Extension for 2023 Tax Returns

