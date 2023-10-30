Some striking UAW members carry family legacies, Black middle-class future along with picket signs

Get the top Racial Equity stories of the day from America’s most influential oldest continuously published Black newspaper, serving the nation’s largest Black and brown community. Sign up to stay connected.Amsterdam News has been reporting the news of the day from a Black perspective for 113 years.

WAYNE, Mich. (AP) — As Britney Johnson paced the picket line outside Ford’s Wayne Assembly plant, she wasn’t just carrying a sign demanding higher pay and other changes. Johnson’s great-grandfather, grandfather and mother all worked on assembly lines for one or more of Detroit’s automakers, as did some of her uncles.striking Ford workers were called Wednesday

Union wages, and the battles to keep them, have elevated the fortunes of countless Black families, Brooks said. “It meant a lot, being in the union,” Brooks said. “Those were the good jobs that were available for Blacks. They knew they could go in there and work hard, make money and obtain things like homes and cars. It allowed them to have the ability to take care of their families and help to build that Black middle class.” headtopics.com

The union provided protection for Black workers who historically faced harsher treatment in the workplace than their white colleagues, Brooks added. Brooks, 61, was in her early 30s when she began working the assembly line at what was then Daimler Chrysler. Her seven years in that job helped pay for her training to become a preschool teacher and buy a home.

Yolanda Martin, 55, is a second-generation Ford employee who has spent 34 years with the company. She said a two-tier wage system prevents newer employees from making the same financial gains as legacy autoworkers like herself and her late father, who spent 40 years at Ford. headtopics.com

Martin described her childhood during the 1970s and 1980s in her predominantly Black Detroit neighborhood as among the “happiest times” of her life. The Grandmont-Rosedale community was safe, had plenty of shopping and entertainment, and residents looked out for one another. Families usually had two parents and regularly took vacations, and most children received a new car once they learned how to drive because at least one parent worked for an automaker, she explained.

United States Headlines Read more: NYAmNews »

Some striking UAW members carry family legacies, Black middle-class future along with picket signsBritney Johnson is among the thousands of Ford Motor Co. workers who went on strike to force the automaker to improve pay for all. Read more ⮕

Some striking UAW members carry family legacies, Black middle-class future along with picket signsBritney Johnson is among the thousands of Ford Motor Co. workers who went on strike to force the automaker to improve pay for all. Read more ⮕

Some striking UAW members carry family legacies, Black middle-class future along with picket signsBritney Johnson is among the thousands of Ford Motor Co. workers who went on strike to force the automaker to improve pay for all Read more ⮕

Some striking UAW members carry family legacies, Black middle-class future along with picket signsBritney Johnson is among the thousands of Ford Motor Co. workers who went on strike to force the automaker to improve pay for all Read more ⮕

How a Black literary critic learned to love Black horrorBlack horror is having a big moment. A critic who profiled its pioneer, Tananarive Due, reflects on the booming genre — and other books highlights of the week. Read more ⮕

The UAW’s President Has a Message for Auto Makers: Look OutThe Sunday event is to update members working at Ford Motor about the tentative agreement. Read more ⮕