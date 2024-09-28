Some San Diego Beaches Closed Due To High Bacteria Levels

Heading out to one of San Diego 's beaches soon? You might want to check this list of water contact closures and advisories first.

Some San Diego County beach areas are closed to swimmers and surfers Saturday because of high bacteria levels, according to county health officials.A water contact closure was issued for the following location due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:🏖️ Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

NBC 7 investigates the millions of gallons of raw sewage crossing from Tijuana into the United States every day, including how the crisis affects our health — and what must be done to end it.

