Some 'Little Free Libraries' now come with disclaimers as Iowa cracks down on explicit books in schools

Iowa's restrictions on sexually explicit reading material have led some 'Little Free Libraries' to post disclaimers noting that they aren't funded by school districts. State restrictions on sexually explicit reading material in schools and libraries have led some"Little Free Library" hosts to leave disclaimers on the freestanding, mailbox-like book receptacles.

At least two school districts in suburban Des Moines have posted or intend to post such disclaimers.

"This ‘little library’ is not funded, sponsored, endorsed or maintained by the Urbandale Community School District and is not in any way part of the Urbandale Schools library program." a sign on a Little Free Library near Webster Elementary in Urbandale reads.

State restrictions on books that can be made available to Iowa students have prompted someschool districts to post disclaimers on Little Free Libraries. Earlier this year the Iowa Legislature approved a law that bans books that describe sex acts from libraries and classrooms, forcing school districts to examine their books and remove any in violation of the new rules. The bill also requires school districts to maintain online lists of books that are available to students. headtopics.com

Earlier this year the Iowa Legislature approved a law that bans books that describe sex acts from libraries and classrooms, forcing school districts to examine their books and remove any in violation of the new rules. The bill also requires school districts to maintain online lists of books that are available to students.

That law has led at least two suburban school districts to place disclaimers on Little Free Libraries, freestanding outdoor displays where people are encouraged to share books.

IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICT TO REVIEW NEARLY 400 BOOKS THAT WERE FLAGGED FOR SEX ACT DEPICTIONS, GENDER IDENTITY

At Webster Elementary in the Urbandale school district, the Des Moines Register reports that a sign has been posted stating,"This ‘little library’ is not funded, sponsored, endorsed or maintained by the Urbandale Community School District and is not in any way part of the Urbandale Schools library program."

Some"Little Free Libraries" now feature disclaimers amid the Hawkeye State's enforcement of a ban on sexually explicit books in schools and libraries.

