Some lawmakers want to grant temporary House speaker more power as Republican gridlock stalls Congress

Day after day, McHenry, in his signature bow tie, follows a standard routine — gaveling the House into session, receiving a prayer from the chaplain and having a lawmaker recite the Pledge of Allegiance, before quickly gaveling out again.

"That's the goal," McHenry said earlier Thursday when asked if he would put a vote for speaker on the House floor.As an unelected leader, McHenry is navigating a political crisis without precedent in U.S. history. House Republicans are gridlocked with no end in sight, a war is escalating in Israel and Palestine and the U.S. government is ticking closer to a shutdown. headtopics.com

"What’s taking place in the world — it’s important that we take time to empower the present speaker who’s there under rules that were never really officially developed," said Joyce earlier this week. While Joyce is pushing to empower McHenry for a period of up to 90 days during which a speaker pro tempore would be empowered to advance legislation, it is not clear whether Republicans could unite around even a temporary leader.

Rep. Jim McGovern, the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, posted on social media that McHenry's "job is to guide the House toward the election of a new Speaker. That’s it."

