Some just lost a home. Others are about to. Can more aid to both groups slow the homelessness crisis?

It’s been a year-and-a-half since San Diego County last saw homelessness shrink. Barely.

Experts said the two approaches are crucial, if often underfunded, solutions. On Friday, the Lucky Duck Foundation announced $500,000 for senior rental assistance. About $425,000 of that will go to an existing program within the San Diego Housing Commission, which offers participants a few hundred dollars a month, while the nonprofit Serving Seniors will get around $75,000 to help older adults find jobs, among other case management costs. The funding comes on the heels of aMarjorie Golden, 75, spoke at a press conference downtown to say she couldn’t stay in her Chula Vista home without the monthly $300 she receives for rent.

Since 2019, the regional task force has trained outreach workers to spot residents who’ve only been sleeping outside a few days, maybe a month at most. A call to a relative or mediation with a landlord is sometimes the only fix required, task force representatives said.

Read more:

sdut »

FULL DOCUMENTS: Tim Ballard lied to donors, according to ex-OUR employeesA series of documents released by the Utah Attorney General’s Office is revealing intimate details surrounding a criminal investigation into Tim Ballard and the nonprofit he founded, OUR.

Republican donors push for Youngkin to enter 2024 raceCBS News has learned that some of the country's biggest Republican donors are ramping up efforts to get Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to enter the 2024 race for president. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has more.

Prominent conservative donors ramping up efforts to urge Glenn Youngkin to enter GOP presidential raceFormer Attorney General Bill Barr told Costa, that if Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin were to run, 'I believe he would draw serious support and be a strong candidate.'

Dallas teen battling cancer finds not one, but two bone marrow donors in her own homeNBC 5’s Vince Sims shares the story of one teen with a rare form of leukemia who found a donor in her own home.

Top Republican donors push for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to join presidential raceSome Republican Party heavyweights are pushing Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to challenge former President Trump in the Republican primary. Donors are meeting next month in Virginia Beach to rally behind Youngkin. CBS News' Robert Costa reports.

Top Republican Donors Have a Hail Mary for 2024: Glenn YoungkinThe party’s elite are reportedly expected to urge him into the fold next month. But with still no presidential momentum to speak of, the governor has about a snowball’s chance in hell of beating Trump.

It’s been a year-and-a-half since San Diego County last saw homelessness shrink. Barely.

In March 2022, the region housed 1,321 people, just nine more than the number of individuals who’d lost a place to stay for the first time, according to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. Every month since — and four of the five months before — the crisis only worsened.

Even as cities look to expand their shelter networks, a number of donors and politicians are directing more cash to two groups: People on the cusp of losing their homes and those who just ended up on the streets. In both cases, leaders hope helping low-income residents make ends meet will be cheaper than housing somebody who’s spent months, if not years, in encampments.A nonprofit just pulled together a half-million dollars for older adults struggling to pay rent, while an additional $1 million should soon bolster a task force initiative that covers one-off expenses, like car repairs. Private donors are footing much of the bill, and proponents hope the results will persuade elected leaders to ultimately rethink their homelessness budgets.

Experts said the two approaches are crucial, if often underfunded, solutions.

“It’s well worth the investment,” said Patricia Leslie, a social work professor emeritus at Point Loma Nazarene University who’s long researched homelessness.

It can be hard to sell the public on programs that, by definition, are less visible than new shelters or cleared sidewalks, Leslie said. Yet the potential ripple effects were significant. “If we can avoid kids being traumatized by having to change schools, and see their parent so stressed,” health problems like depression can be prevented, she added.

On Friday, the Lucky Duck Foundation announced $500,000 for senior rental assistance. About $425,000 of that will go to an existing program within the San Diego Housing Commission, which offers participants a few hundred dollars a month, while the nonprofit Serving Seniors will get around $75,000 to help older adults find jobs, among other case management costs. The funding comes on the heels of aMarjorie Golden, 75, spoke at a press conference downtown to say she couldn’t stay in her Chula Vista home without the monthly $300 she receives for rent.

“Many people feel that, ‘Why didn’t the senior plan for retirement?’” she said. “Oh, but we did,” we just “didn’t plan for inflation, we didn’t plan for the stock market to drop in 2008.”

Officials are also taking a closer look at people who recently became homeless.

Since 2019, the regional task force has trained outreach workers to spot residents who’ve only been sleeping outside a few days, maybe a month at most. A call to a relative or mediation with a landlord is sometimes the only fix required, task force representatives said.

Other times, covering a single expense — moving costs, DMV fees, an apartment deposit — is enough to get somebody back under a roof, and as of last year nearly 2,000 people had been helped, officials said.

This approach is known as “diversion” as it keeps people from entering the traditional shelter system, and one

out of Washington state found it to be more effective at getting families into permanent housing.

San Diego County’s efforts are about to get a boost.

The task force has had an annual diversion budget of about $300,000. After a series of meetings overseen by county Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, several groups have together pledged an extra $1.1 million.

“We’d love to scale up,” Lawson-Remer said in an interview.

Donors include philanthropy organizations such as The Conrad Prebys and Jewish Community foundations, as well as the city of San Diego and the county, and the money will be used exclusively for direct aid, said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the regional task force.

The hundreds of people who will potentially be helped might otherwise require prolonged shelter stays and countless hours from outreach workers, supporters of the initiative said.

“If we can make this work, it can save us millions of dollars,” said Stephen Cushman of the Cushman Foundation, another donor.

The Board of Supervisors should vote on formally allocating the money in early October. Some of the funding will be used to study whether the money’s effective, and officials hope for results within about 18 months.

The Lucky Duck Foundation is similarly planning to evaluate its rental assistance. If the numbers look good, leaders plan to ask for more government support.

“Philanthropy can’t sustain it,” said Drew Moser, Lucky Duck’s executive director.

Paul Downey, president and CEO of Serving Seniors, said he hoped to eventually go to the California Legislature. The way billions of dollars are currently being spent on the crisis is “not working,” he said.