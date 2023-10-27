Some GOPers sound like House Speaker Mike Johnson was heaven-sent

When I called newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson an “off-brand Paul Harvey” in a recent blog post, it was mostly because I saw similarities between Harvey, the folksy late radio host, and Johnson, the far-right former radio host with a Louisiana twang. But I had no idea Republicans would go full “God made a farmer” on us. By which I mean, some of them are gushing over their new Christian nationalist House speaker as if his ascension was ordained by God.

On its face, thanking God for putting you in position to do something isn’t inherently bad. But coming from a Christian nationalist who now leads the House, it sounded more like a threat than a thank you — a declaration of what we should expect. And Johnson has quickly built on his Bible-thumping reputation. He told Fox News that anyone wanting to know his thoughts on political issues should “go pick up a Bible.

