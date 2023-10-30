Some folks in San Antonio woke up to no power as cold front moves through our city

SAN ANTONIO — A cold front has arrived in San Antonio, and with it, some folks woke up to no power in their home.

This is currently affecting only about 170 customers in Bexar County but at one point, officials say there were more than 4,700 people without power.It’s unclear what time these outages will be restored.

We're expecting more frigid temperatures as the week goes on. Video from overnight shows rain falling in different spots of town.CPS Energy recommends turning off your air conditioning unit. Once the power is restored, wait a few minutes before restarting it. headtopics.com

The power utility does advise against using a generator. unless it is installed safely and correctly.And make sure you taking your time out on the roads, because it is slick and there could be ponding.

