Some Democrats are now sounding like Republicans on immigration

But those quotes are courtesy of the Democratic governor of New York, proving again that Abbott and other GOP governors busing illegal immigrants to Democratic-run states was a masterclass that changed the course of the immigration debate.In the same CBS appearance where Gov.

This clashes strongly with the Biden administration — which has repeatedly claimed the border is not open.pic.twitter.com/O1ovFRLiJ7 — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) October 1, 2023 It’s a far cry from the “Abolish ICE” mantra promoted by several New York Democrats over the past few years.

The Right has managed to drastically change the discourse on immigration more so than on any other issue in recent years and done so more rapidly than could have been imagined five years ago. At this rate, it may not be much longer before Democratic politicians are leading chants of “build the wall. headtopics.com

