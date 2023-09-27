Some Delta frequent fliers say they actually like new Sky Club rules that clamp down on access

Delta Air Lines controversially clamped down on access to its Sky Club for Amex cardholders — but some frequent fliers have admitted that they don’t hate the new rules. “If you lo… Without restrictions that keep Delta’s beloved Sky Club exclusive, “it’s just a benefit, it’s not anything higher,” Kirkpatrick said in an interview with The Post.

Delta frequent fliers livid after Sky Club access limited

“If my business flounders next year and I don’t reach that spend and I lose the benefits, then that is what it is,” he added. To achieve his top-tier status, Kirkpatrick dishes out $550 in annual fees and spends $350,000 per year on both his personal and professional Amex cards.

This isn’t a struggle for Kirkpatrick, though, who said his “big expenditures are business-related stuff” for his game camera and hunting supply business, Herd 360, and he uses his personal Delta Reserve card for everyday personal incidentals for his family of five, like groceries and gas. headtopics.com

“That builds my miles up pretty quickly,” Kirkpatrick said, noting that he particularly enjoys the “priority to be upgraded if I were to purchase main cabin” that comes with the high-spending territory.

Read more:

nypost »

Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card ReviewIf you are a loyal Delta flier, this card can help you score free flights

Meet the Delta Fliers Who Don’t Hate the New SkyMiles RulesDespite the backlash, these customers expect more upgrades and less-crowded airport lounges.

Delta CEO Says Airline Went ‘Too Far’ With New SkyMiles RequirementsEd Bastian said the carrier will make modifications to the new changes to the loyalty program.

Podcast: Delta State is 4-0, and Coach Todd Cooley joins the podcast.Delta State's coach Todd Cooley joins the Clevelands to discuss their 4-0 season and the dark Saturday for Mississippi's Big School football teams.

Delta gives out $4,000 in auction-style bid to get passengers off overbooked flight“Come on guys, $3,500,” the flight attendant said over the intercom in an auction-style incentive to get someone to take a later flight that was recorded and posted to TikTok last week.

State-USM men's basketball to play benefit game for Delta victimsMississippi State and Southern Miss men’s basketball will play an exhibition game this fall, and tornado victims in the Delta will benefit.

Diamond Medallion Delta status member Mike Kirkpatrick doesn’t mind the latest updates to the airline’s Sky Club terms. “Whatâs the point of an elite club if everybody is allowed in it?”“What’s the point of an elite club if everybody is allowed in it?” Kirkpatrick asked.

Without restrictions that keep Delta’s beloved Sky Club exclusive, “it’s just a benefit, it’s not anything higher,” Kirkpatrick said in an interview with The Post.Delta frequent fliers livid after Sky Club access limited

“If my business flounders next year and I don’t reach that spend and I lose the benefits, then that is what it is,” he added.

To achieve his top-tier status, Kirkpatrick dishes out $550 in annual fees and spends $350,000 per year on both his personal and professional Amex cards.

This isn’t a struggle for Kirkpatrick, though, who said his “big expenditures are business-related stuff” for his game camera and hunting supply business, Herd 360, and he uses his personal Delta Reserve card for everyday personal incidentals for his family of five, like groceries and gas.

“That builds my miles up pretty quickly,” Kirkpatrick said, noting that he particularly enjoys the “priority to be upgraded if I were to purchase main cabin” that comes with the high-spending territory.

Kirkpatrick’s status, coupled with his six-figure annual spend, also comes with unlimited access to Delta’s Sky Club, per the Atlanta-based airline’s terms, which wereto restrict access for card members who don’t spend enough per year.

“I’m looking forward to lower crowds in the clubs and more frequent complimentary upgrades,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick noted that though he has this elite status with Delta, he wouldn’t describe himself as rich, and maintaining Delta Sky Club access that comes with Amex cards is simple if cardholders are smart about spending, like he is.One change to Deltaâs terms: Passengers will no longer earn status based on the number of miles they fly with Delta, but instead will earn status based exclusively on the amount of money they spend with the airline.Delta’s 50-plus Sky Clubs across the US are beloved for their complementary food, beer and wine, increased security and more comfortable seating.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“I’ve been called a lot of things in my life, but rich is not one of them,” he said. “Maybe there’s a bit of luck in there, but I’ve always made good choices financially. The choices I’ve made in life have gotten me where I’m at today.”

Kirkpatrick isn’t alone, and many other users on social media have expressed their satisfaction for Delta’s updated Sky Club terms, which will see Delta Reserve and Delta Business Reserve cardholders — who pay a $550 annual fee — restricted to 10 visits to Delta’s Sky Club per year.

And Amex’s Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders — who pay the highest annual fee, a cool $695 — will be limited even further, only getting six complementary lounge visits per year.

All of these cardholders could gain unlimited Sky Club access, however, by spending $75,000 on their Amex card per calendar year.