Solutions for Persistently Low Mood

If our mood is low, whatever bothers us will tend to get stuck on repeat in our minds.A persistently low mood is when you feel flat, negative, irritable, and low in energy and drive lasting more than a few weeks. You may have been feeling this way for months or longer. Here are some solutions:A barrier to improving a persistently low mood is negative expectations . These are a symptom and a perpetuating factor, meaning they contribute to why the problem keeps going.
Trying one treatment option that helps a bit may make trying others feel more possible or appealing, even if, initially, those seemed unappealing or too hard.It will be difficult to turn around a low or negative mood if it feels like your life is on the wrong track for a valid but unmanaged reason, which could be your job, your relationship, your broader health, or your finances.
When we're making thinking errors, our thoughts may be flat-out wrong, or they may be partially right but focused on the wrong things . For example, instead of fixating on all the different types of exercise you could try, or that maybe you should join a gym, work with what you have to try some exercise today.
Low Mood Negative Expectations Rumination Solutions Mental Health
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »
Source: NatureMedicine - 🏆 451. / 53 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »