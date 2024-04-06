Solterra Master-Planned Community Welcomes First Residents in Mesquite

The Solterra master-planned community in Mesquite , Texas has welcomed its first residents. The development has 67 completed homes with additional residents set to move in by the end of the year. The community features amenities such as a 27-acre lake and a lookout treehouse park .

