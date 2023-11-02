Soldiers Best Friend program provides Army veterans with service dog companions

And now his title is Boomer's dad. Sablan is the most recent veteran to get a service dog through the organization Soldiers Best Friend. "This is my best bud Boomer. So two weeks, and it's been awesome. It's been a lot of work, but it's really fulfilling. I've never actually owned a dog and trained a dog."

The organization pairs veterans with rescue dogs. Many of these veterans suffer from traumatic brain injury and PTSD. The dogs are then trained to be a service animal to the veteran. "Just get through, you know, a little daily, daily basis struggles that not just myself, but a lot of veterans go through," said Sablan."Yeah, just there for each other and he's a rescue too so I'm here for him."

"Our studies show that our veterans on average show an 85 percent reduction in their ptsd symptoms or at least the ability to manage them and cope with those," explained Sodiers Best Fried Executive Director Mik Milem."Many of our veterans end up being able to go off their medications because they now have a tool that helps them uh, to remain calm um, and handle life again."

