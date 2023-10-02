SolarEdge Stock Drops as Analyst Sees ‘Inevitable’ Price Cuts, Market-Share Losses

SolarEdge Technologies stock dropped Monday after a Barclay analyst predicted continued hard times for the maker of solar inverters—high-tech devices that convert the direct current produced by solar panels into the alternating current used in homes.

Barclays analyst Christine Cho downgraded shares of SolarEdge (ticker: SEDG) to Equal Weight from Overweight and cut her target for the stock price to $152 from $274. She said in a research note that she expects “inevitable” price reductions, market-share losses, and an unfavorable foreign exchange rate.

“Late to the game, but downgrading SEDG as we think there is probably more bad news before we get good news,” Cho wrote. “…Our channel checks have only gotten incrementally negative since last quarter’s call while the euro also seems to be weakening and cash flow conversion cycles would be impacted by the extension of payment terms to customers.”

SolarEdge didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The stock was down 5.1% to $122.88, on pace for its lowest close since May 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has fallen 57% this year.

SolarEdge didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The stock was down 5.1% to $122.88, on pace for its lowest close since May 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The stock has fallen 57% this year. In August, the company forecast lower third-quarter revenue than Wall Street analysts expected, sending the shares lower.

In the company’s second-quarter earnings release, Chief Executive Zvi Lando said “while the U.S. residential solar market is currently seeing some headwinds primarily related to higher interest rates, we are navigating through this period by leveraging our geographic and multi-segment strengths in the solar markets and expect to benefit from the positive long-term outlook for this sector.”

High interest rates have made it more expensive to finance large home projects such as installing solar panels. And the Federal Reserve has made it clear that rates are likely to be higher for longer than Wall Street had expected as the bank fights inflation. At the same time, California has implemented regulatory changes that reduce the amount of much money users of solar panels can get for putting surplus energy onto the grid.

SolarEdge isn’t the only company to be affected. Share of Enphase Energy (ENPH) and Sunrun (RUN) have both fallen around 50% in 2023 while Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) stock has tumbled 45%.

Write to Angela Palumbo at angela.palumbo@dowjones.com