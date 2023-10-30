Solar Panel Recycling

The world is seeing a huge push for solar power. But what happens when those panels wear out? A handful of solar recyclers are working toward solutions — but the vast majority of worn solar panels winds up in landfills.says that in the next few decades the world could see up to 78 million metric tons of solar waste. To put that in perspective, that’s about 5 million school buses.

“It was a closed dump,” said John Kinch, the solar company’s executive director. “There was grass and some flowers and weeds growing there. “ But one day, Kinch was out there admiring the work, when a thought entered his mind: “Holy cow, when we’re done with this project, am I going to remove a thousand solar panels from a landfill and go put them underground in a landfill somewhere else?”About 12 years ago, a woman named Annick Anctil was working at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York. She was researching the environmental impact of solar, and she became interested in making this renewable energy more sustainable.

“Looking at the waste part, for me, that’s part of the full life cycle of the solar panels,” she said. “As soon as we start thinking about a product, we should think about what’s going to happen to them when we’re done with it.”Most solar panels are made in China. Those blue rectangles that convert sunlight to electricity are covered in big sheets of high-quality glass and plastic polymer. Those rectangles are usuallyof silicon, which is basically a pure form of sand. headtopics.com

At the end of the whole process, they’re left with around five pounds of plastic, which they’re trying to find a way to reuse.actually has regional warehouses in places like Chicago, where they store panels until there are enough to justify shipping them to their center in Arizona.as technology improves, waste accumulates and demand for materials goes up.

