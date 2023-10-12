Solar owners stand up to the Arizona Corporation Commission for fair payback rates

until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in...

Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) meeting as many are extremely upset about potential changes to solar rates The line was out the door on Oct. 11 to get into the meeting. People were concerned and passionate about the possibility that the rules around solar energy rates were going to change.

Residents who own rooftop solar panels are scared that their expensive investment is going to become an expensive liability. "They're currently paying 10 cents. You're forcing them to sell it for 7.6," an audience member said. headtopics.com

Homeowners with rooftop solar essentially sell the extra electricity their system generates to the utility company. The rate is decided by the ACC.Previously, homeowners could get enough credits to lower their electricity bill and maybe even make money, but the rates keep changing."We've received over 3,000 comments," ACC Chairman Jim O'Connor said to a cheering crowd.

The uncertainty over solar rates has negative impacts on both customers and businesses, who say the ACC's decisions hinder the solar industry in a state with no shortage of sunlight. "It's made the financial a lot tougher, it makes people skittish. ‘Do I want to invest this much money in it?’" Louis Woofenden with Net Zero Solar said. headtopics.com

Ultimately, Woofenden said, "We are at the mercy of public policy here at the Arizona Corporation Commission." The commissioners voted 3-2 to open a new miscellaneous docket to explore changes to the 10% reduction and 10-year lock-in.

