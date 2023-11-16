Solar Energy Company in Gaza Struggles to Survive Amidst Israeli Strikes

The solar energy company Sunbox paid its 15 full-time employees in Gaza this month. But next month is uncertain: The company’s main offices in Gaza City were destroyed in an Israeli strike, said Kamal Almashharawi, 24, the company’s head of operations. The devastation of Gaza’s infrastructure has only increased the need for solar panels. Almashharawi and others say that Israeli strikes have damaged or destroyed many rooftop solar arrays — among the few sources of power in Gaza as fuel runs out.

But with its office obliterated, its revenue cut and its employees sheltering from Israeli bombardments, the company, like most in the Gaza’s economy already was crumbling. The war has pounded it to dust. “I don’t really see any light at the end of the tunnel,” Almashharawi sai

United States Headlines Read more: WASHİNGTONPOST »

