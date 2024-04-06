Solar Eclipse Visible in Los Angeles on April 8

A solar eclipse will be visible on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and while the moon will only cover about half of the sun here in L.A., it's still a wild astronomical event that’s fun to watch with friends. Let the sun’s rays shine through a colander and you’ll be able to see the eclipse in the shadows projected on the ground. Monday’s solar eclipse begins at about 10:06 a.m. here in Los Angeles .

And while the moon will only block out about half of the sun, the light on the ground will change, the air will cool and you’ll want to look to the sky and say 'woah' as the astronomical event reaches its peak at 11:12 a.m. Tune into LAist 89.3 for live coverage, including from Waco, Texas, where the eclipse will reach totality

