Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk will host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party to celebrate the aptly named Great American Solar Eclipse . Attendees will have access to the spacious rooftop pool deck at Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk for unobstructed views of the sky. Each guest will receive a complimentary champagne toast and a light lunch featuring local flavors, snacks, and refreshing agua frescas.
Additionally, attendees will receive specially designed eclipse sunglasses to view the eclipse safely. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased here by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solar-eclipse-viewing-party-tickets-837718076317
Solar Eclipse Viewing Party Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk
